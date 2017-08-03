Plan to be as resilient as you possibly can

Calderdale Council is urging local residents and businesses to make sure their property is as flood resilient as possible.

Flood risk can never be eliminated, but can be reduced and the impact lessened through good planning, preparation and practice. This will also help to avoid last minute panics for equipment such as sandbags – which are often of limited value, says the council.

Calderdale Council’s Cabinet member for Regeneration and Economic Development, Coun Barry Collins, said: “Over the past 18 months we’ve made a significant investment in both our flood recovery programme and to improve resilience. We’ve repaired and restored highways and bridges and made available grants to help householders and local firms protect their property. Whilst we’re doing all we can there’s still no guarantee that another incident won’t occur in the future. That’s why we strongly encourage everyone to have their own flood plan.

“I’d recommend that you think now about what you would need to do if another incident occurred. Find out the location of your nearest flood store for example, prepare a flood kit of essential items and consider purchasing sandbags, if you think they would be useful, to prevent flood water entering your property. You could also consider investing in non-return valves, natural flood management and sustainable drainage systems in your garden and pumping equipment.”

The council works with community flood groups and flood wardens to make sure that flood stores in Elland, Copley, Sowerby Bridge, Mytholmroyd, Luddenden Foot, Hebden Bridge and Todmorden are fully stocked. Stores are run by local flood groups supported by the council, and contain items such as a small store of sandbags, rakes, clean-up kits and torches. Find out more about your local flood group at www.eyeoncalderdale.com