Pioneering care project starts up

Introductory sessions are being held for a pioneering new co-operative public care project.

Hebden Bridge based Careshare founder Emma Back said as far as she was aware other similar platforms in the UK were private for-profit concerns, none regulated by the regulatory body Care Quality Council.

She said Careshare aimed to provide a trusted care and support matching and care management service offering both givers and receivers choice over every aspect of care - who supports you and who you support, and how and where that support takes place. “This service offers care users the chance to share their skills, support others and be fairly rewarded for their time. Crucially, this service is co-operative. It is owned by the most important people in the care sector: the givers and users of care,” she said.

Introductory workshops at The Page coffee shop, Bridgegate, Hebden Bridge, are on: Tuesday, September 12, 2pm-5pm; Wednesday, September 20, 6pm-9pm; Tuesday, October 3, 2pm-5pm and Monday, October 9, 6pm-9pm. Book via caresharecoop.eventbrite.com where there is more info, and Careshare also has a Facebook page.