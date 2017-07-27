Piece Hall can bring more people in to benefit all of Halifax, and Calderdale

A major aim of the Piece Hall project is to bring more visitors to Halifax and explore the whole town.

The Piece Hall’s proximity to public transport links, only minutes away from the town’s rail and bus stations, means the quarter, newly rejuvenated with £19m Piece Hall project, £6m renovation of Square Chapel Arts, ever-popular Eureka! children’s museum and soon-to-reopen Calderdale Industrial Museum, is another important gateway to the town.

Dolly Peg, Westgate, Halifax

Having drawn them in, visitors will be able to explore further into town, where they can explore the shops at Westgate, where you can also relax with a coffee as you shop, go on to the fantastic Borough Market with its dozens of businesses under one roof, and head across town to the restaurants and cinema at Bond Street.

With its theatres, bars and restaurants, and thriving business centres like the Elsie Whiteley Innovation Centre and the once again thriving Dean Clough complex, Halifax in the 21st century has a lot to offer, and the Piece Hall scheme adds to the number of reasons to come here, make a day of it, relax - and boost Halifax and Calderdale’s economy.

Some of the businesses who are looking forward to the Piece Hall opening on Tuesday, August 1 - Yorkshire Day - are hopeful of the benefits it will bring.

Nicola. owner of the shop Dolly Peg in Westgate Arcade, said: “I’m excited because it’s going to bring more customers and more people into Halifax, it’s going to draw them through Westgate and the centre and bring more business.”

Tudor Gwynn, Eureka! operations and projects director. Picture: Jonathan Pow/jp@jonathanpow.com

Also situated in the Westgate Arcade is comic book store Legacy Comics. Owner, Simon Shaw said: “I’m looking forward to it, it’s a great opportunity to take Halifax to the next level and bring in lots of customers.”

Owner of Uptown Boutique, Mrs Hardy said: “I think it will be really good. It will bring a lot more people into Halifax, especially tourists.”

Tudor Gwynn, Eureka! operations and projects director, also welcomed the re-opening. He said: “The Piece Hall has long been the jewel in Halifax’s crown and we’re tremendously excited to see it re-opened.

“It will be truly transformative for those who live and work in the area, and the Piece Hall’s planned mix of cultural events and activities will undoubtedly bring new visitors to Calderdale to discover how unique our part of the world is. What an exciting time to live here!”

Halifax Borough Market

Steven Leigh, head of policy and representation at Mid Yorkshire Chamber of Commerce, summed it up: “The Piece Hall reopening on August 1 will be a pivotal day for Halifax, and for all the residents of Calderdale.

“This wonderful and iconic structure has been brought back to life as a visitor attraction and event destination which will once again make it the focal point within the town centre which Halifax deserves - but which has been sadly lacking for many years.

“Often designated by many as Halifax’s ‘Jewel in the Crown’, the Piece Hall has been renovated to the highest of standards, and at last it will be back to its former glory and performing a vital role not just locally, but as a part of Yorkshire’s rich cultural Heritage.

“The renovation has not been without its difficulties, delays and escalating costs, but notwithstanding those frustrations we now have it back in pristine condition. For everyone living and working in Halifax this is a cause for great celebration, and for which we should all feel tremendous civic pride.

Steven Leigh, head of policy and representation at Mid Yorkshire Chamber of Commerce

“I can’t wait to see the finished result on Yorkshire Day!”

More attractions in the area, which includes towns which all have their own appeal, including busy Brighouse, Todmorden with its magnificent Town Hall and great Market Hall, town of great little shops Hebden Bridge, and Elland, celebrating its 700th birthday this year, can only boost Calderdale’s appeal, encouraging tourists to stay here and spend their money with us.