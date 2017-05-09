Pie competition to call it a day after 25 years

The final Pork Pie Appreciation Society charity competition will be held in Ripponden this weekend marking the end of an era for pastry fanatics in Calderdale.

Now in its 25th year organisers have made the decision due to a lack of members involved with the group.

Society founding member Peter Charnley said: “It our silver jubilee, a lot of us are getting older and there are less of us so we reluctantly made the decision to stop on a high.

“All good things come to an end we are encouraging all local butchers and bakers to get involved.

“In recent years Huddersfield seem to have dominated it we are hoping to get some new blood in so perhaps a homegrown Calderdale competitor will win this time.”

Mr Charnley is hoping for more entries in the specialist artisan pie category.

Despite interest in pork pies apparently dwindling, he believed it was still possible that a younger generation could take the reins in a similar fashion to the increasing popularity of real ale and craft beer.

The competition will begin this Saturday, 2.30pm, at the Old Bridge Inn.

Proceeds will be donated to breast and prostate cancer charities. Email pcharnley@gmail.com to enter.