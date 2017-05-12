Overgate Hospice Garden Party set to be fun day out

Overgate Hospice’s longest running charity event is taking place this weekend in the grounds of the facility in Elland.

The Overgate Hospice Garden Party takes place on Sunday, May 14 and will feature music, dancing, activities and more.

Harold the Hospice Hare will officially open the event at noon and an afternoon of entertainment for all the family will begin.

There will be entertainment from Pheonix Radio, dancing from Baby Ballet and the North Bridge Line Dancers, and music from local duo Audible Silence in addition to a host of stalls, games, real ale and a barbeque.

There will also be appearances by special guests at the event in the form of comic book characters and Shetland ponies.

The garden party will be supported by staff and volunteers from the hospice, Elland Rotary Club, Sowerby Bridge Rotary Club, Halifax Calder Rotary Club and the Brighouse Ladies Circle.

Harriet Eames, community fundraiser said: “We are so grateful for the wealth of support we have received this year and it truly looks set to be our best Garden Party to date.

“Everyone is welcome to join us for this great family day out and we look forward to seeing you there.”

Entry is £1 for adults and free for those aged 15 and under. Free entry will also be given to those who have registered for the upcoming Colour Run or Midnight Walk.

Those who are registered will be able to collect their registration packs and Midnight Walk t-shirt on the day.

A free bus, provided by TJ Walsh, will be travelling to and from the hospice from Commercial Street in Halifax every hour from noon until 3pm.

For more information, visit www.overgatehospice.org.uk.