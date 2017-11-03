Otti says Whoopi to leading role!

Mytholmroyd performer Otti Gauvain will be playing the lead role when Halifax Light Opera Society presents Sister Act at the Halifax Playhouse from Tuesday, November 14 to Saturday, November 18.

Otti stepped in after the leading lady had to pull out. She had originally missed the auditions as she had planned to go to university. But those plans have

been put on hold which allowed her to take on the role.

Sister Act is the musical version of the Whoopi Goldberg film and is a part Otti has always wanted to play.

“I was just hoping that some other society would do the show at some point in the future,” she said. “But now having the chance to do it after all is just fabulous,” said the 22-year-old, who first started performing at the age of 12 when she joined Calder Valley Youth Theatre.

“I was just shocked when they approached me after a recommendation from the girl who dropped out,” said Otti.

A former pupil of Calder High School, Mytholmroyd, she first went along with a group of other school friends when Calder Valley Youth Theatre staged West Side Story.

She landed a role in that production and has appeared in several others since. Otti works for Pennine Signs, of Mytholmroyd, but harbours ambitions to work in the theatre at some time in the future.

Sister Act is her first leading role with Halifax Light Opera Society and the show looks likely to be another sell-out for the society to follow its recent successes with Guys and Dolls and Evita.

Sister Act tells the story of Deloris Van Cartier, a disco diva whose life takes a surprising turn when she witnesses a murder. Under protective custody she

is hidden in a convent.

Sister Act has been on tour this year and last with Strictly Come Dancing’s Craig Revel-Horwood as director and choreographer.