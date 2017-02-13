Ofsted praise for nursery

Outstanding in all areas – that is how an “inspirational” Halifax nursery has been rated.

Schools watchdog Ofsted gave Innovations Children’s Centre and Day Nursery, in Ovenden, top marks after its inspectors visited last month.

Its report reads: “The management team is inspirational in their pursuit of providing the highest-quality care and education for children.

“They systematically evaluate the quality of the nursery provision and constantly strive for excellence in improving the lives of children.

“The views of staff, parents and children are actively sought and consistently acted upon.”

Inspector Angela Sugden also said that “staff are extremely skilled in supporting children to flourish in their communication and language skills”, using innovative ways of doing this.

Pupils’ development needs are met “exceptionally well”, parents are “highly delighted” with their children’s education and care, and behaviour is “impeccable” says the report.

It adds: “Children’s physical well-being is supported exceedingly well. Staff provide challenging outdoor learning experiences which all children thoroughly enjoy.”

Ofsted inspects the leadership and management in schools and their quality of teaching, learning and assessment.

Pupils’ personal development, behaviour and welfare, as well as their outcomes, are also looked into.

In a statement the nursery said: “We are very pleased with the outcome of the report and the very many positive things that it endorses as far as the life of our nursery is concerned.”