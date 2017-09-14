Oddfellows issue invitations for fun events to make new friendships

Halifax Oddfellows’ Friendship Month is under way with activities all are welcome to come along and join in.

Upcoming events include: September 16, 2pm-4.30pm, Afternoon Tea at The Oddfellows, Unity House, 3 Coleridge Street, Halifax (£4, proceeds to Forget Me Not Children’s Charity); September 18, 7.30pm, Games Night, play any game in the room, lots of board games, at Unity House (£1); September 19, 10.30am, Get Creative with a crafting/embossing activity at Unity House (£2.50); September 25, 7.30pm, Beetle Drive at Unity House (£1); and September 26 at 10.30am - Friendship Walk at Ogden Water Country Park, Ogden Lane, Halifax, free.

Development officer Debra Haley said: “It’s our way of reminding people just how important it is to have the support of friends around you.

“Friendships often start as a result of sharing a fun experience and our events provide that opportunity in a really easy, relaxed way.”

To find out more call Debra on 07572 986 452.