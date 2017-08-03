Mystery West Yorkshire lottery winner scoops £1m prize without ever touching a ticket

A mystery Lotto winner from West Yorkshire has become a millionaire without ever touching a ticket.

The lucky manager, known only as Mr B, scooped the life-changing prize of £1 million in the Lotto Millionaire Raffle draw on July 26 after playing through the National Lottery website.

Although he is keeping his identity secret, he did reveal that he will be using his winnings to pay off his mortgage, upgrade his holiday and treat his family to a slap up meal.

Andy Carter, senior winners’ advisor at The National Lottery, said, “Huge congratulations to Mr B for winning this fantastic prize without even touching a ticket. After a few simple clicks he has become a millionaire.

"With many people leading busy lives, playing online is becoming increasingly popular. It means you can make sure your lucky numbers are always in the draw and your ticket is always checked.”

Every week Lotto Millionaire Raffle guarantees to create two millionaires – one on Wednesday and one on Saturday.

For every Lotto line played, players automatically receive a Lotto Millionaire Raffle code printed on their ticket.

Players also help make a difference in communities across the UK, raising an average of more than £30 million for National Lottery-funded projects every week.