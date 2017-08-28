Murder investigation launched after body of woman, 23, found

Detectives have launched a murder investigation after the body of a woman was found in Halifax.

Emergency services were called to a property on Oxford Lane, Siddal, at around 3.15pm yesterday (Sunday) and discovered the body of a 23-year-old woman inside.

Police said two men, aged 27 and 26-years-old, were yesterday arrested on suspicion of murder in Leeds.

A post mortem will now be carried out to determine the cause of death.

Detective Chief Inspector Jaz Khan, who is leading the investigation, said: “Police have launched a murder enquiry following the discovery of a woman’s body in a house in Siddall.

“Officers have made two arrests in connection with the investigation and those men remain in custody for questioning. I am still very much appealing for anyone who may have information or have seen suspicious behaviour outside the address to come forwards.

Anyone who has information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting crime number 13170395685.

Information can also be given anonymously to the independent Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555 111.