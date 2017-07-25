Mud, glorious mud! Halifax women get Pretty Muddy for a great cause!

Women from across Yorkshire took part in the first Halifax Pretty Muddy event on Saturday to raise money for Cancer Research UK.
Around 1,700 women and girls from the age of 13 tackled muddy challenges in the 5k obstacle course across Savile Park.
Pretty Muddy is part of a non-competitive, women-only series of events, which helps raise money for the charity.
Women dressed in pink had to face a morning of heavy rainfall but luckily the sun made an appearence, with participents of all shapes and sizes taking on space hoppers, scramble netting and a giant inflatable slide in order to complete the race.
After hours of laughing, screaming and giggling, despite the mud, everyone who took part crossed the finishing line.
Women involved raised money through sponserships, as well as paying entry fees which goes towards staging the Cancer Research events.
Across the country, Pretty Muddy will be hosted in 74 locations alongside Race Hike and race half or full marathons between May and October, as part of the Race for Life organisation.
Other Pretty Muddy events still to take place in the region include York Racecourse on September 16.
To take part in a Race for Life Pretty Muddy event, visit raceforlife.org
