Mind shop calling for new volunteers

The Mind shop in Brighouse is encouraging local residents to sign up and volunteer to help at the shop.

The charity relies on the generosity of the community to keep the shop going, and would welcome more support from people willing to help with tasks such as sorting, steaming, pricing, handling sales and customer service.

Shaun French, Regional Manager for the Mind shop in Brighouse, said: “Our volunteers need no prior experience and we just ask for a commitment of two to three hours per week.”

To register your interest in volunteering, visit www.mind.org.uk/mindshops or visit the shop on Commercial Street in Brighouse.