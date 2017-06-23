Meet award-winning designer at Hebden Bridge jeweller’s showcase session

AWARD-WINNING jeweller Andrew Geoghegan is gest at a Hebden Bridge jeweller’s eighth annual designer event, which aims to help promote the work of the best craftsmen and women around.

Andrew will be at Element Jewellery, which is in Market Street, from 10am to 5.30pm on Saturday, June 24.

The event is described as a “celebration of colour in jewllery, contrasted against the industrial-rural landscape of Hebden Bridge” and Andrew, who is Leeds based, will be previewing new designs.

Caroline Kindy, of Element, said: “We’re excited to be showcasing Andrew Geoghegan’s work. He creates surprise through the detail in his work.”