Man’s skull fractured in axe attack

Police were called to a report of an axe attack in Wyke, Bradford, last night (Sunday).

Officers were called just before 11pm to the Brown Cow Inn, Town Gate, to reports that a man in his 20s had been assaulted by a group of men.

The men assaulted the victim with an axe, before fleeing the scene in a white Nissan Qashqai car.

The victim sustained serious injuries in the assault, including a fractured skull. The injuries are not believed to be life threatening and the victim remains in hospital.

The assault is believed to be targeted and there is no wider risk to the public.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting crime reference 13170430703.