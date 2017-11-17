Man hit with golf club after confronting dog walker on the fairway

A man was hit with a golf club after asking a suspected trespasser to leave a course in Yorkshire.

The attack happened at Bradley Park Golf Club in Huddersfield, which is a municipal 18-hole course and driving range.

The victim, a 51-year-old man, was on the course at 11.45am on Tuesday when he approached a dog walker whom he thought was trespassing and asked him to leave.

There was a confrontation and he was struck on the leg with a golf club, causing a serious injury.

The suspect is described as white, in his mid to late 50s, slim and with short grey hair. He was walking a chocolate labrador at the time.

The victim needed hospital treatment as a result of the attack.

PC Victoria Joyce of Huddersfield CID, said: “The victim has suffered a serious leg injury and will need continuing medical treatment.

"We would like to speak with anyone who saw the incident or who saw the suspect leaving the scene with a chocolate-coloured labrador dog. It is possible that the man lives locally, possibly in Brighouse.

“Anyone who has information should contact myself, PC 2874 Joyce, at Huddersfield CID on 101 referencing crime number 13170532029.

“Information can also be passed anonymously to the independent Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555 111.”