M62 delays after tanker's tyres catch fire on motorway

Motorists faced delays after a tyres of a large tanker caught fire on the M62 motorway.

Emergency services were called to M62, close to Junction 22 at Rishworth, at around 10.30am this morning (Monday).

The tyres of the tanker, which was carrying plastic pellets, caught fire and crews from Rastrick, Huddersfield and Rochdale were called to extinguish the flames.

There were lane closures and delays on the stretch of the M62 up to Junction 23 at Outlane.