Take part in the Brighouse Boundary Walk

The Brighouse Civic Trust invites all keen walkers to join this year’s Boundary Walk on Saturday or Sunday 24 and 25 September.

The 24 mile walk, 12 miles on each day, is part of the South Pennines Walk and Ride Festival and follows the line of the original borough boundary.

Walkers will pass through the countryside and be able to see remaining features of the old local industries such as coal mining and stone quarrying.

The walk is a recognised national recreational walk and can be walked over two days, each part lasting about six hours.

The starting point on both days is by the marker stone at the car park at the far end of Wellholme Park at 10am.

Walkers should take a packed lunch and wear suitable walking boots.

No dogs allowed.