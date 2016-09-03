Send you entries in for Young Poet 2016

A new poetry competition has been set up to encourage children to become interested in the subject.

The Young Poet 2016 competition can be entered by pupils aged seven-14 and entries must be sent before October 1.

The best three poems from each age category will be entered into the final where the pupils will read out their work.

There will be guest appearances from Joel Duncan and Timothy Roberts and the winner of each category will receive a trophy andtheir poem will be read out on BBC Radio 4.

All the entries will be submitted to the Young Poet anthology and the top 200 will be published.

For tickets and rules, visit www.teachinghelpsite.weebly.com.