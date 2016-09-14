Sean has his eyes on £10,000 award prize

A Halifax resident and Huddersfield Town director has his eyes on £10,000 and a trip to New York after reaching the regional final for the Specsavers Spectacle Wearer of the Year Award 2016.
Sean Jarvis has beaten hundreds of entries in the region’s 45-59 age category after his 11 year old son encouraged him to enter the competition.
To celebrate his success, Sean was invited in to the Halifax Specsavers store for a photoshoot and to collect a bottle of champagne and a £150 Specsavers voucher.
Originally from Leicester, Sean has lived in Halifax for 22 years with his wife and recently celebrated his 50th birthday.
Sean said: “Josh saw the competition online and he was the one who persuaded me to enter.
“We had a look at it and together we uploaded a couple of work pictures that I had on my phone. I didn’t really think any more of it after that so I was incredibly surprised and very pleased when I got the call saying I was a regional finalist.
“I’ve never felt ashamed of my glasses or reluctant to wear them; when I got my first pair I was just grateful to be able to see properly again. Now I can see that there’s a fashion element to the frames as well and I love wearing them.
“If I was lucky enough to win I would definitely spend the prize money on the family, especially since it’s all down to my little lad that I entered in the first place. I’d really like to treat him to something special.”
Specsavers store manager Sharron Manning said: “We’re really proud to have a finalist in the area and Sean is definitely deserving of the title – he looks fantastic in his glasses. We’re all rooting for him in store and really hope he is successful.”
