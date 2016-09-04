Red letter day for Brighouse Post Office

Brighouse Post Office’s new look has been given the stamp of approval and will open later this month.

The modernised branch, on Wellington Arcade, Briggate, will feature four serving positions, two modern screened counters and an open-plan layout.

The branch will open from 9am to 5.30pm on Monday to Saturday, with a selection of Post Office services available at the retail counter during shop opening hours.

The opening hours will increase by an extra five hours every Saturday afternoon.

Customers will be able to access a wide range of Post Office and mails services, including international parcels, special delivery, local collect and home shopping returns, make cash withdrawals from a Post Office Card Account, send funds abroad using Moneygram, pay bills, buy holiday money, get insurance, mortgages and savings and top up mobile phones.

However, the branch will need to close at 5.30pm on Monday, September 5 for the refurbishment to take place.

During this short period of closure Post Office services may be accessed from any convenient Post Office branch, including Hipperholme Post Office on Leeds Road and Smith House Post Office on Smith House Avenue.

Caroline Pritchard, area manager, said: “We are making it easier for customers to get their cash, send and collect their mail and do their banking because we know how important these services are to local residents.

“We are confident that this vibrant new-style Post Office at the heart of the local community will meet customer needs.

“This modernisation is part of a major investment programme, the largest in the history of the Post Office.”

In 2012, the Post Office announced an investment of £1.34billion for the Post Office network to undertake a transformation programme across 6,000 branches. In November 2013, the Government announced a further £640million investment in the Post Office network: as well as allowing them to modernise a further 2,000 branches, this funding also allows them to invest £20 million in around 3,400 community branches, which are often the last shop in the village.