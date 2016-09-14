Calderdale Police have released the names of two men they want to speak to in connection with a number of house burglaries and allegations of vehicle crimes.

Detectives are trying to trace Brandon Wadsworth, 19, and Lee Woodhead, 20, in connection with the allegations, which are understood to have happened in the Calderdale area over the last 10 days.

Police in Calderdale would like to speak to Lee Woodhead.

A police spokesman said they were often known to be in the company of a third male.

Brandon Wadsworth was described as white, 5ft9 tall and of “proportionate build”. He has brown short straight hair and brown eyes. He speaks with a Yorkshire accent.

Lee Woodhead is of a similar description to Brandon with light brown straight hair with a tidy parting and blue eyes. He speaks with a deep Yorkshire accent.

Det Insp Dean McIntyre of Calderdale Police, said: “We need to trace these two as a matter of urgency. I would strongly urge anyone who sees them - either out and about or in a vehicle - not to approach them but to contact police immediately on 999 rather than approaching these individuals.”

Have you got something to share on the story? Were you there? What do you think? - Send your pictures, videos or story and we'll publish the best × Continue the story Police search for men in connection with burglaries Loading ... Add up to 3 photos or 1 videos to the story There's been a problem uploading your files. Please try again. By uploading your file you agree to our Terms and Conditions × Continue the story Sign in to contribute sign in shape the news in your area...