Non-league footballer Dan Wilkinson dies after collapsing on pitch at Brighouse

A non-league footballer has died after collapsing on the pitch during a cup match on Monday.

Shaw Lane defender Daniel Wilkinson collapsed an hour into the match at Brighouse Town’s St Giles Road stadium.

Mr Wilkinson, who attended South Holderness School, East Yorkshire, before signing professional terms at Hull City, went into cardiac arrest during the second half of the match.

The game was abandoned with Barnsley-based Shaw Lane, of the Evo-Stik Northern Premier League Division One South, leading 2-0.

In a statement, Shaw Lane chairman Craig Wood said: “The club would like to thank everyone for their heartfelt messages and thoughts that we have received throughout the night. There are no more words at this time.”

Mr Wilkinson started his career at Hull City, signing his first professional contract in 2010, before loan moves to Harrogate Town and North Ferriby United.

Former Hull City player Curtis Woodhouse, who managed Mr Wilkinson at Goole Town, paid tribute to him on Twitter.

He said: “Really can’t believe the news about Dan Wilkinson, I managed Dan at Goole and he was a very good player and a really nice lad RIP brother.”

City also paid tribute to the player on Twitter.

The club said: “Everyone at Hull City is saddened by the passing of our former player Daniel Wilkinson last night. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends and all at Shaw Lane at this sad time. Rest In Peace Daniel.”

Mr Wilkinson later played for Loughborough University, Scarborough Athletic and Goole before joining Shaw Lane.

He was part of a Tigers youth side that won the Youth Alliance North East Conference in 2009-10.