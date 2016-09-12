New members flock to Art Circle open evening

The Brighouse Art Circle open evening was a huge success with the group adding many new members.

The event welcomed members and guests with demonstrations, art displays, a tombola and a free supper.

On Thursday, September 15, at 7.30pm there will be a ceramic demonstration by Linda Bulleyment and on Thursday, September 22, at 7.30pm there will be a workshop based on monochrome.

The Art Circle always welcomes new members and meetings are held every Thursday evening at Waring Green Community Centre, Brighouse.

For more details, call Geoff on 01484 712947 or visit www.brighouseartcircle.co.uk.