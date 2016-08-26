Harvest festival time at Carr Green School

Youngsters admiring their efforts

Youngsters admiring their efforts

Wow... they have done well !

Just some of the young students at Carr Green School, Rastrick, admiring the school’s effort for the 1992 Harvest Festival.

Most of these students will now be almost or a little over 30 years old and can look back at this photograph as just one of the happy times from their school days.

