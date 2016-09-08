Good Times: Breathing new life into popular Rastrick pub

Stephen and Mandy Gorman have breathed new life into the Sun Inn, Rastrick, after its closure for 14 months.

They have spent a small fortune transforming it, with an interesting gastro-pub menu. The opening night was on Monday and the guest list enjoyed a balmy evening out in the new look beer garden. This is the third hostelry that Stephen and Mandy have purchased and then got to work on after the Station Hotel in Bradford and The Royal at Low Moor. The couple, who have three sons, Bradley, Elliot and Spencer, have leased the Sun to Ian Isaacs who has had 20 years in the profession. “Ian was getting underway on Tuesday with his appointed chef and staff and from the vibes we had at the opening they will be a busy group of workers as people come to have a drink and partake of the menu,” said Mandy. “The feedback on the décor and how we have opened up upstairs for a function room and restaurant has won universal acclaim and Ian and ourselves look forward now to Brighouse and district residents and those just down the hill in Elland and West Vale and over the hill in Birchencliffe and Lindley coming to have a look at us.” The Barge Tonight at the Barge they have the weekly acoustic night with LA Fox plus its free pool night. On Friday Fiery Biscuits will be on stage followed on Saturday night by Audley Buckle and Superfly Reggae Band. On Sunday its Rock and roll with the Ford Valley Wranglers.

Red Rooster

The popular band Blood Sweat and Beers take to the stage at the Red Rooster on Saturday night at 9pm.

Then the week after there is another popular Open Mic with Georgie Farrar and all are welcome, while on September 22 there will be another cheese and wine evening with John from Czerwicks of Commercial Street, Brighouse.

Mine host Phil Ward has now located and sampled a curry supplier so his monthly Thursday Curry Nights are back and the first one is on September 29 (6.30pm onwards and its £7.50 including a free drink.

The George

Friday night at The George they will be playing 90s themed music and they also have an excellent line up of sport this coming weekend with football action when Manchester United play Manchester City on Saturday from 12.30pm, as well as showing Celtic versus Rangers at the same time. Liverpool against Leicester City will be on at 5pm alongside Derby County v Newcastle!

They will then go straight into their first ever Sky Box Office Fight Night with the action starting from 7pm with the main fight of Golovkin v Kell Brook.

Jeremy’s

This Friday night at Jeremy’s they have Silverthorn on stage from 9.30pm, followed on Saturday evening by Stonefall. Sunday from 4pm Chris Scarlett will be performing.