Good Times

Rastrick Cricket Club is hosting Party on the Hill later this month with real ales, barbecue and live music.

They will be transforming the club’s snooker room into a real ale bar, with a choice of eight hand-pulled ales and lager also available.

There are nine bands signed up to entertain throughout Friday evening and then all day Saturday until late. The line-up will be announced shortly, once the complex negotiations have been finalised.

Food will be available with a barbecue. Children are welcome and there will be bouncy castles available.

There will also be a number of stall-holders at the event, which takes place on Saturday, September 24 from 11am until late.

The Market Tavern

Since the Market Tavern opened earlier this year, owners Debra Taylor and Andrew Gardner have seen the former market building go from strength to strength with a firm customer base established.

Debra and Andrew have just opened the pub’s new beer garden which has had plenty of use with the recent good weather.

The Roundhill

On September 15, Ricky and Maggie Starkey, owners of The Roundhill, Rastrick will be celebrating a decade at the pub, and to mark the anniversary, on September 16, they will be putting the prices back to what they were when the popular couple bought the pub.

The plans that have been in the pipeline for a few years now to extend the premises had to be put on hold whilst they took the former Clough House on, now The Four Sons, which turned out to be a larger refurbishment that planned.

Rick said: “We still intend to extend the Roundhill, which hopefully start in around February next year.”

The Four Sons

The Four Sons has got off to a flying start, being far busier than initially anticipated by the Starkey family. They have already had to increase staff to provide a more efficient service and definitely recommend people to book rather than relying on there being a table available by just turning up. “Nobody likes to turn business away but unfortunately we have had to do so as the food has really taken off,” confirmed Rick Starkey.

Jeremy’s

This weekend is another jam packed music event at Jeremy’s with Mojah playing on Friday night from 9.30pm followed on Saturday evening by Funk-tion. The Sunday afternoon acoustic is with Kinga from 4pm.

The Sun Inn

Spies tell me the opening of the Sun Inn, Rastrick is imminent! I am yet to hear from owner Mandy Gorman of an exact date but apparently the pub is looking superb and unrecognisable with a undisclosed figure of £300,000 approximately being spent on the establishment.

I for one can’t wait to see it as will many others.

The Barge

Tonight (Thursday) the Jam Session is with the Physcoslinkys, The Void are Friday’s entertainment playing rock, pop colours and modern, while on Saturday it is the rock band Z-List. On Sunday its rock ‘n roll with Dime Store Dukes.

News next week of the pub’s new Facebook page.

The Red Rooster

Phil Ward at The red Rooster has booked Blood, Sweat and Beers for the September band gig on Saturday, September 10 at 9pm, and the week after Georgie Farrar will lead the open mic session from 7.30. Hot pie and peas and a selection of pasties is now going down well witn the real ale.