Good Times

On Friday night at Jeremy’s they have the Funkside Soul Band from 9.30pm.

There is also a big event on September 3, when they host the after party for the T3 Farm Challenge that is happening in Mirfield. The event is held at Crossley Farm in Mirfield to raise money for Kirkwood Hospice and is an obstacle course that is lots of fun. Jeremys at The Boathouse and Music Dedication Live have the pleasure of hosting the after party starting at 6pm until late. The bar will be set up along with food stalls, plus three live bands will be perform. Days of Riot, a rock band, Lizzy and The Crescendos, a full seven piece pop/soul/motown group and Bootylicious, who will bring disco, dance, and 90’s music. Tickets are £5 and can be purchased via the Jeremy’s website. If you are taking part in the whole day’s events, this entitles you to entry for the after party. The Millers Bar This Saturday night at The Millers Bar from 8.30pm they have The Board Room. It’s a big band night with classic covers from 60’s to the present day with the likes of The Kinks, The Beatles, Oasis and many more. The Pear Tree Fresh from their success and presentation evening for CAMRA pub of the season it’s onwards and upwards for former Rastrick landlord Alan Ingle, as this weekend they host a family fun day on Sunday from 12 noon in aid of Kirkwood Hospice and will include a barbecue, raffle, stalls and face painting.

The Barge~

On Thursday music comes from LA Fox, on Friday they have Sonnet, on Saturday it is Empress and on Sunday it’s Psychoslinkys.

Brooks

The restaurant on Bradford Road is hosting a charity supper for the Mayor of Calderdale on September 21 at 7pm.

It’s for one of his charities called ‘Together for Looked-after Children’, who enhance life chances for Calderdale’s children in care. Tickets are £25 for a two course dinner and coffee.

The Red Rooster

Phil Ward has been on from the Red Rooster to say this evening’s Curry Night has had to be cancelled owing to his supplier upping his prices.

“I would just like to apologise to my regulars who have come down from the Junction in Rastrick, but there are irons in the fire to find a replacement for the last Thursday in September and onwards,” added Phil.

The Sun Inn, Rastrick

I have noticed ornaments have appeared in the windows of the Sun Inn, Rastrick, that has been closed for over a year for extensive alterations and I would say the much awaited opening is imminent as everything looks neat and tidy inside.