Fraudsters steal bank details in TV licence scam

Fraudsters have been issuing fake TV Licence refund emails in a bid to steal victim bank account details

A number of potential victims have been in contact with Action Fraud about the scam email, which claims to offer a refund for over-payments of TV Licence fees.

But the email states that the victim’s bank details need to be updated before the refund can be issued.

The email then links to a website designed to look like TV Licensing’s own website with a form for victims to enter their details.

In reality the website has been set up to look authentic but the form steal victim’s bank details, giving the fraudsters the chance to steal the victim’s savings.

Preventing TV Licence phishing fraud:

TV Licensing will not contact you by email concerning refunds. If you’ve received an email claiming to be from TV Licensing, don’t open any attachments or click links in the email’s text.

To report a fraud and receive a police crime reference number, call Action Fraud on 0300 123 2040 or use our online fraud reporting tool.