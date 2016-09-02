Exploring local heritage

A special guided walk will explore the history of Brighouse as part of England’s largest heritage festival.

Heritage Open Days features around 5,000 events run with the help of more than 40,000 volunteers and sees over three million visitors taking part.

The Brighouse Civic Trust will again be contributing to the many heritage activities and site openings held by local groups and societies throughout the country.

Peter Davies, the trust’s footpaths officer, will be leading the popular Heritage Walk around Brighouse, which features a special visit to the Civic Hall to view the unique carved mayoral dais by the famous woodcarver H P Jackson of Coley.

The walk goes along the canal towpath, viewing some of the early canalside buildings that shaped the future of Brighouse. into the town centre, calling at the Civic Hall and finishing at The Rydings, the location of the Smith Art Gallery and Library and the town’s War Memorial.

The walk starts at 10.30am outside the old Town Hall in Thornton Square on Friday, September 9 and lasts about ninety minutes.

There is no charge and no booking is required, but the event is not suitable for children under the age of six.

Booklets and leaflets about the work of the Civic Trust in Brighouse will also be available.

Heritage Open Days operates as part of the National Trust, with funding from the People’s Lottery.

Further information about all other local and national events can be found at www.heritageopendays.org.uk.