Echoes of the past: Silver anniversary for canalside walk

Walking along the canalside these days it is difficult to remember how bad it was underfoot before the new canalside walk was completed 25 years ago.

While we know it was HRH Prince Charles who unveiled this plaque, which can be seen here set in a large piece of local stone, I recall being there in a police capacity with other officers. I also recall seeing all the officials and can remember many that were there.

But what of the people who actually laid out the setts and walkway, making it look so good? In this photograph dated November 25, 1991 we have the opportunity of seeing some of the men who did most of the work.

I don’t know their names, but thanks, you have done a good job. I am sure the setts will still be there in a hundred years and some Brighouse folk will ask: who were these men that did such a good job all those years ago?

In the foreground are (left to right) Councillors Shaun Topham and Robert Preston and representing the business community Nick Yates.