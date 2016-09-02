Echoes of the past: Curtains on Waring Green Players’ shows

The Waring Green Players was formed in 1952 and after 57 years of performing to Brighouse audiences, and no doubt followers of their performances from further afield, the curtain finally came down for the last time.

The last performance was in February 2009 of the comedy classic When We Are Married. This J B Priestley classic comedy play is a true Yorkshire comedy with the story set around three couples who are all celebrating their 25th anniversaries.

The decision was taken to call time on this local theatre group due to a continuing decline in membership.