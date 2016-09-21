Cyclist rescued after plunging 30ft in Sowerby Bridge woods

A man was rescued after falling down a steep embankment in Sowerby Bridge today.

The 40-year-old was riding on his mountain bicycle when he fell in the woods off Cemetery Lane at 1.30pm.

A spokesperson for West Yorskhire Fire and Rescue Service said he fell 10 metres (30ft) down a steep embankment.

He was rescued by firefighters, who carried out a line rescue.

The man was walked to safety and assessed by medics.

Crews from Halifax, Illingworth and Cleckheaton were called to the scene.

