Cyclist rescued after plunging 30ft in Sowerby Bridge woods

A man was rescued after falling down a steep embankment in Sowerby Bridge today.
The 40-year-old was riding on his mountain bicycle when he fell in the woods off Cemetery Lane at 1.30pm.
A spokesperson for West Yorskhire Fire and Rescue Service said he fell 10 metres (30ft) down a steep embankment.
He was rescued by firefighters, who carried out a line rescue.
The man was walked to safety and assessed by medics.
Crews from Halifax, Illingworth and Cleckheaton were called to the scene.
