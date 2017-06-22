Live music fundraiser for Puzzle Hall Inn

Hundreds turned out to Arden Road Social Club to see local bands Crosscut Saw, the Tragics, Fez and LITTLEgiants play live at a fundraising gig for the Puzzle Hall Inn.

The event was organised by the Friends of Puzzle Hall Inn community group, who are raising money to buy the Sowerby bridge pub, which closed in 2016, and restore it to its former glory.

The Tragics play at Puzzle In Mind fundraising concert for the Friends of the Puzzle Hall Inn

The night raised around £1,200 for the cause, and the organisers are now busy planning future events, with the next one taking place on Saturday July 29.