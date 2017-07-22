Leeds Bradford Airport launches unique 'travel bucket list' flights to Arctic city

Leeds Bradford Airport is to offer specially chartered flights to a top 'travel bucket list' destination.

The Yeadon terminal has been chosen as one of the first UK airports to offer direct connections to Akureyri, Iceland's second city.

The special charter flights, run by Super Break, allow passengers to visit a remote area of the Arctic region.

Akureyri is a gateway city for Icelandic experiences such as volcano tours, lava walks and beer spas.

The region, in the country's far north, is still relatively unexplored by tourists compared to the capital Reykjavik.

Travellers are well-placed to see the Northern Lights and to visit natural phenomena such as the Goddafoss Waterfall, the boiling mud pools of Namafjall, the Lofthellir Ice Cave and the Myvatn Nature Baths, a northern version of the iconic Blue Lagoon attraction.

Other local activities include snowmobiling, whale watching and Icelandic horse riding.

The first flights will depart Leeds Bradford in February 2018.