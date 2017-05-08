Leader of Calderdale’s Conservative group chosen to fight Huddersfield in general election

The leader of Calderdale’s Conservative group has been selected as the party’s candidate for the Huddersfield seat ahead of next month’s general election.

Scott Benton, currently a ward councillor for Brighouse, works for incumbent Calder Valley MP Craig Whittaker as his parliamentary assistant.

He has served as the deputy leader of Calderdale Council and also stood in Strangford, Northern Ireland, in the Assembly election earlier this year.

“I am a local man who has lived in the Huddersfield and Brighouse areas all of my life and I am standing in this election to provide the people of Huddersfield with a positive alternative to Jeremy Corbyn’s Labour Party,” he said.

“Many local people feel forgotten by the Labour politicians who have represented this town for so long.

“I am an experienced campaigner who has a track record as a councillor of working with the community to get things done. I will provide a fresh and energetic approach to the challenges that Huddersfield faces and, as a local man, will be on hand all year round to help people with their issues and concerns.”

He added that he would “work tirelessly” to safeguard health services, including A&E access.

“I will also prioritise working in partnership with our local businesses to facilitate more jobs, investment and regeneration across Huddersfield,” he said

“I will provide a strong voice for this community in Parliament, and the local community, and will put the interests of local people first.”

Labour’s Barry Sheerman, who has held the Huddersfield seat since 1979, will fight for re-election and Kirklees Green Party leader Andrew Cooper will also stand.