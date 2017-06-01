Lanterns on the Lake returns to Shibden Park for the second time on Saturday.

Last year’s event raised £12,000 to support the care provided at Overgate Hospice and organisers hope that this year will see even greater success.

First held in 2016, the Hospice’s 35th anniversary year, the campaign invites people to dedicate a lantern in memory of a loved one or in celebration of the care that Overgate Hospice provides.

Community Fundraiser Claire Howard said: “Dedicating a lantern is a wonderful way to support the work of the Hospice whilst doing something really special in memory of loved ones.

“All are welcome to join us for this beautiful event and I would like to thank all that have made a dedication so far.”

Overgate Hospice, founded in 1981, provides specialist palliative care for adults suffering from progressive, life-limiting illnesses and £6,800 is needed every day to keep the Hospice open.

The lanterns will be floated on rafts across Shibden Park lake as the sun sets.

Visitors can attend from 8.30pm, for time to reflect before the lantern rafts are released onto the water.

Visitors are welcome to bring blankets, seating and picnics along to enjoy at the event.

Dedications can be made by visiting lanterns.overgatehospice.org.uk or phoning 01422 387121. The event is sponsored by Town Hall Dental in Brighouse.