Katie Ormerod out of World Championships with back fracture

British freestyle snowboarder Katie Ormerod is out of the World Championships after fracturing a vertebra in her back in training.

The 19-year-old, who hails from Brighouse and is a former pupil of Hipperholme Grammar School, was due to compete in snowboard slopestyle, qualifying on Thursday, and Big Air, qualifying from March 16.

She became Britain’s first Big Air World Cup winner earlier this year and has set her sights on next year’s Winter Olympics in South Korea, having missed the 2014 event in Sochi, Russia.