Increased police patrols follow attacks on Halifax buses

West Yorkshire Police are joining with partners and stepping up patrols in the Claremount area of Halifax, following public concerns about a number of recent attacks on buses.

Yesterday the Courier reported that one of the affected bus comnpanies was urging any witnesses to the incidents to contact the police following incidents when buses were assaulted with bricks, other heavy objects, or eggs.

A spokesman for West Yorkshire Police said officers are aware of four reported incidents between 6.20pm and 7.30pm on Monday, October 30, where youths are suspected of throwing objects at the vehicles, damaging them.

A taxi was also damaged.

After speaking to partners, however, it is thought that other incidents have happened in and around the same area and in the Keighley Road area of Illingworth.

Superintendent Justine Plumb of Calderdale Police, said: “Buses provide a vital means of transport to many residents and attacks such as these are unacceptable.

“We are treating these incidents very seriously and are increasing patrols in the area to provide a highly visible and reassuring presence to residents and bus users.

“This isn’t just about police patrolling the area though. It needs partners such as the police to work together to find a lasting solution – we cannot and must not act in isolation.”

There has also been a spate of vandalism of bus shelters in some areas.

Passengers have posted images on social media of smashed bus window glass in incidents on routes including at Claremount Road, Boothtown, on October 30, and Illingworth Road, Halifax, on October 31.

A Sowerby Bridge service saw vandals throwing eggs at the bus’s front window, said one of the posts.

First West Yorkshire have confirmed they have had vehicles damaged by the vandalism, and it is believed Yorkshire Tiger services have also been attacked including at Rye Lane, Pellon, Halifax,

A First West Yorkshire spokesperson said on Wednesday: “We can confirm that yesterday evening we had isolated acts of vandalism that resulted in damage to some of our vehicles.

“Thankfully nobody was hurt and we are now working with the Police to review the on board CCTV footage to help identify the individuals involved as these acts could have led to a serious incident.

“We would like to reassure customers that these were isolated incidents and any person with information should contact the police immediately.”