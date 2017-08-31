How you can nominate your local Special Constables for a national award

People in West Yorkshire are being invited to nominate outstanding Special Constables and police volunteers for a national award.

And this year, there is new a category recognising the efforts of those who use technology to combat the changing nature of crime.

Launched by the Home Office, the 24th annual Lord Ferrers Awards will recognise the contribution of Special Constables, police support volunteers and volunteer police cadets.

Assistant Chief Constable Andy Battle, of West Yorkshire Police, said: “Volunteers including Special Constables play a vital role for West Yorkshire Police and it is important we recognise their skill, dedication and commitment to serving the people of West Yorkshire.

“In recent years a large number of people who work for the Force have embraced the digital revolution which has changed the face of policing.

"From Specials who tweet and engage people through the power of the keyboard to volunteers who warn and inform people about the dangers of cyber criminals, there are lots of people using their cyber skills.

“I would urge people to nominate anyone they think who merits an award to submit the form.”

West Yorkshire’s Police and Crime Commissioner, Mark Burns-Williamson, said: “The awards highlight the vital role volunteers play in supporting and enhancing policing and through giving up their free time in making communities safer.

“Our police volunteers do an amazing job in helping keeping our communities feeling safe. They sacrifice time with loved ones and other commitments to find enough time to help their communities which is something we can all admire.

“I would urge anyone who knows a police volunteer that goes above and beyond to nominate them for an award.”

What are the categories?

The full list of categories is:

Ferrers Special Constabulary – Individual Award: Celebrating Special Constables who have demonstrated a sustained and significant contribution to policing in their local communities.

Ferrers Special Constabulary – Team Award (Sponsored by Police Mutual): Recognising teams of Special Constables who have demonstrated a sustained and significant contribution to policing in their local communities.

Police Support Volunteer – Individual Award: Celebrating Police Support Volunteers who have demonstrated a significant and sustained contribution to policing in their local communities.

Police Support Volunteer - Team Award: Recognising teams who have worked together to make a significant and sustained contribution to policing in their local communities.

Volunteer Police Cadet – Individual Award: Celebrating individual Volunteer Police Cadets who have demonstrated a significant and sustained contribution to policing in their local communities.

Volunteer Police Cadet – Team Award: Open to teams who have worked together to make a significant and sustained contribution to policing in their local communities.

Employer Supported Policing Award: Open to individuals and teams of employees who support their local police force through volunteering. The award recognises the contribution of both volunteers and their employers and will now be open to those accredited under the Community Safety Accreditation Scheme.

Leadership Award (Sponsored by ASCCO): Open to individual Special Constables who have demonstrated a significant and sustained contribution to leadership.

A new category for Technical Innovation Award this year – Team or Individual: Open to Special Constables, Police Support Volunteers or Volunteer Police Cadets. The award recognises the contribution volunteers can bring to using IT and technology to support policing, to encourage recognition of ‘cyber specials’ and those volunteers using technology creatively.

How to nominate

You can submit nominations via the online form and the deadline for nominations is Sunday 17 September.

You can only nominate once per application and you can make more than one application. The Home Office cannot accept ‘self’ nominations from individuals or teams and cannot shortlist nominations where long service, extra hours or bravery are the sole case for nomination as these are recognised by other awards.

Full guidance is available here.