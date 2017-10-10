How you can help Halifax school Ravenscliffe raise final £130,000

So how can people or organisations help Ravenscliffe hit that final target?

Headteacher Martin Moorman said the school would like to hear from anyone who could supply and install some or all of the finishing materials needed for completion of the terrace, the principal remaining challenge.

People can also consider adopting RHS@SH as their ‘charity of the year’ for 2017/2018, as Leo Group, NFU Mutual in Elland and others have done this year.

“You can also identify other areas where you can practically support us,” he said.

You can find contact details online at http://www.ravenscliffe.calderdale.sch.uk