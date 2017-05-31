How to get the festival look in your home this summer... with the help of DJ Jo Whiley

Glastonbury stalwart, radio presenter and mum of four Jo Whiley gives us her tips on how to bring a festival feel to your home this summer. Sharon Dale reports.

The summer festival season is almost upon us and thousands of music lovers are preparing to pull on fancy wellies and pitch a tent in a muddy field for a weekend of pure hedonism. The fun doesn’t need to end with the final encore thanks to a fashion for festival-style parties in our homes - without the mud, queue for the loos or crowds.

The party table with Mason jar drinks dispensers

Window dressing specialist, Hillarys has entered into the spirit and teamed up with BBC Radio 2 presenter and festival queen Jo Whiley to show us how to get the look. Jo lives in a barn conversion in her home county of Northamptonshire with her husband, music executive Steve Morton, their four children and an assortment of pets.

She says: “As a family we’re very sociable and hold lots of parties in our back garden. I tend to adapt traditional festival styling and decorate the place so it reflects our style and musical tastes.”

Here are Jo’s top styling tips.

*Our kitchen is the party room and the windows are a massive feature. Voiles give us privacy and softness and dark grey curtains frame the view. For a party I like to dress them with lots of fairy and festoon lights and hang foliage for a relaxed, outdoor feel.

Jo's handmade Ziggy lightening bolt

*If you think you might be short on seating space, ask your local farmer for hay bales and simply cover them with cool fabrics or rugs. A

*I love fairy lights, who doesn’t? Use as many fairy lights, lanterns and candles as you possibly can. It will make your home feel magical.

*Decorate fences or walls with band or concert posters and string ribbons from chairs and trees and let the summer breeze bring them to life. Even throw in a glitter ball or two and make your own decorations; we made a huge Ziggy Stardust lightening bolt sign out of mdf.

*Remember everyone might end up inside if it rains, so having food and drink indoors is never a bad thing. Cover your kitchen table with layers of different fabrics and fill jam jars, or empty drinks bottles with wild flowers. I like mismatched crockery and large Mason jars for drinks on tap. A must-have for every festival table has to be giant marshmallows.

Wellies are still a must at home festivals

*Surround yourself with flowers, in buckets, wooden crates, tin baths, wellies, whatever you like and have handy.

*A fire pit instantly adds a sense of ritual and midsummer-night magic. Great for toasting those giant marshmallows too.

Jo Whiley, will be hosting The Big Feastival 2017 and Hillarys is offering readers the chance to win two VIP tickets for the event at Alex James’ Cotswolds Farm, August 25-27. For more information on how to enter visit: www.hillarys.co.uk/jo-whiley-competition/

