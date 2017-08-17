Historic police box re-instated after refurbishment in Huddersfield

A nod to the policing of old was unveiled yesterday as a grade two listed police box was reinstalled in a West Yorkshire village following a four month renovation.

Over the years the police box at Almondbury near Huddersfield had deteriorated and been the target of vandalism. It was removed in April and was put back in its place on a solid concrete base having had a lick of paint and a spruce up.

During the refurbishment programme.

Kirklees District Commander Steve Cotter, said: “I am delighted that we have been able to restore this iconic police box in Kirklees to its former glory - the community in Almondbury care a great deal about the police box and now it's back where it’s meant to be."

Police boxes were used by officers on the beat to report to headquarters and they were also used by the public to call for assistance in an emergency.

The charming piece of history also demonstrates how policing has moved into the present day as the ways in which the public can contact the police has evolved substantially since the box was used for operational purposes with social media being a favoured method.

Mr Cotter added: "The police box is no longer fit for operational purpose as our officers are deployed centrally from our main police stations in the District and use partner and commercial premises to drop in and local contact points within our communities.”