Historic Calderdale grammar school to merge under new plans

A Calderdale independent school with hundreds of years of history is merging its two sites under a new headteacher.

Hipperholme Grammar School’s junior and senior sites – located Wakefield Road, Lightcliffe and Bramley Lane, Hipperholme, respectively – will be combined at the senior school in time for September.

Hipperholme Grammar School

The combined school, which will offer education from pupils aged three through to 18, will led by newly appointed headteacher Jackie Griffiths who will work alongside junior school head Sarah Weller.

Mrs Griffiths said: “I am absolutely delighted to be appointed as the head of the foundation and am eagerly looking forward to welcoming our junior school onto the grammar school site.

“Mrs Weller and I are extremely excited by the opportunities the relocation offers to our whole community.

“In both sections of the school I am keen to maintain our enviable record of pastoral care and believe that being together on one site will encourage further development of our caring and family orientated ethos.

“In sport, dance, music and other creative aspects, there are limitless opportunities for extra-curricular activities and I am dedicated to promoting, extending and involving all our pupils in these wider experiences.

“We say in the junior school, ‘this is where great journeys start’ – it is my ambition to ensure that the journey continues in a seamless, enjoyable and exciting way throughout our pupils’ education.”

Mrs Griffiths will take over the reins in from Jack Williams who has been head teacher since 2012.

He said his successor had been “an integral part of the recent successes of the school both in terms of results and our education provision”.

The school said building would begin “as soon as possible” and the new facility would include dedicated a early years’ nursery and reception along with junior classrooms.

Hipperholme Grammar has altered significantly throughout its existence but dates back to 1534.