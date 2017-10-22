Hipperholme family ‘will be missed’ by teammates as they start new chapter

Lightcliffe Cricket Club youngsters gathered at Electric Bowl in Halifax to say goodbye to two of their teammates.

Zach and Joseph Parkin are emigrating to New Zealand, where their dad Scott, who started playing rugby for the Old Brodleians in Hipperholme 17 years ago, is from.

Mum Michelle is a ‘true’ Old Brodleian having attended Hipperholme Grammar School but has been lured away as the family move to their splendid newly built lakeside house in Scott’s hometown Ashburton on New Zealand’s south island.

Paul Ramsden, said: “They will be missed by both the Old Brods and Lightcliffe Cricket Club. Zach and Joseph never miss a training session or fixture whether at Woodhead or Wakefield Road and are talented young rugby and cricket players. Members of both OBRUFC and LCC will follow their progress on the other side of the world with interest.”

Scott and Michelle held a farewell rugby match featuring a Parkin invitational XV versus Brods Beavers prior to the Brods Yorkshire Cup match versus Scarborough.