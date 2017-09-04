High voltage electricity cable repair means roadworks on rebuilt Elland Bridge

Motorists using Elland Bridge over the weekend were astonished to find roadworks digging up part of the rebuilt bridge, which re-opened in spring this year following restoration after the devastating floods of Boxing Day 2015, which made it unsafe to use.

It had been indicated when re-opened that any roadworks would not be necessary for a considerable time.

However Northern Powergrid have to repair an electricity cable and say they are trying to minimise the issues for commuters.

A spokeswoman confirmed: “Northern Powergrid are carrying out repairs to a high voltage underground cable on Elland Bridge, with temporary traffic lights in place to ensure the work can be carried out safely.

“The work will not affect customers’ power supplies.

“Our engineers are carrying out a repair to our high voltage underground cable on Elland Bridge. We’re working as quickly as possible to minimise disruption to commuters and the local community. I’d like to thank our customer for their patience whilst we carry out these emergency repairs.”