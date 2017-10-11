Help Brighouse bowlers secure greens - more members and sponsorship wanted

A bowling club aims to secure the future of two greens - but they are appealing for the community’s help to do it.

This year Woodvale Bowling Club, at Wellholme Park, Brighouse, has boosted membership and revitalised one of the greens during the season which has just ended.

With the help of Calderdale Council’s neighbourhood community team, led by Andrew Pitts, they have increased membership by more than a third and among all ages.

The club now fields three veterans and two open age teams, the latter including some teenage players and learning the sport.

Barry Morrison of the club explained how plans were now in place to keep the club’s renaissance going. “We nearly folded in January because we couldn’t afford to licence the greens,” he said. “But we have raised membership from 40 to 63 members which is good and did that by raising the profile of the club, for example being part of Brighouse Gala, obtaining some sponsorship and working with the neighbourhood community team - it really has been a superb partnership.

“We have also been successful in obtaining grants and have raised £1,300 so far. But we want to secure both of the greens for future generations, so we are looking for more members and more sponsors to help us. If we fold those greens could be lost for the general public,” he said.

Bowlers of any age are welcome and next summer were planning to work with scout and guide groups, possibly schools and as many community groups as possible to promote the club and what it had to offer.

Find out more via the club’s Facebook page or calling 01484 400832