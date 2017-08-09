Calderdale Police opened their doors on Saturday for an access-all-areas open day at Halifax Police Station, Richmond Close.

The event included demonstrations of equipment from each of the emergency services, along with tours of the station and its cells, additionally a finger printing station with the CSI team.

Mayor Ferman Ali and Mayoress Shaheen Ali with Special Constable Oliver Wright at Halifax Police Station open day

West Yorkshire Police Band were also there, entertaining crowds of people as they took part in the other activities on offer such as face painting, the climbing wall, and a bungee trampoline.

Halifax Police Station open day draws eager crowds

Archie Jowett, tries out the fire hose at Halifax Police Station open day

Calder Valley Search and Rescue's Hilary Newsome, Steve Britton and Tracy Cokill, with Mohammed Konan

Halifax Police Station open day, Richmond Close, Halifax