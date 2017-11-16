Halifax charity’s call out for extra cat rescue volunteers

Yorkshire Cat Rescue staff, volunteers and supporters are pictured at last Saturday’s coffee morning at its Southgate, Halifax, shop.

The charity, which was giving away buns, cakes and other goodies, gained three new volunteers and would love to hear from anyone who can help out, even if only for an hour or two each week.

To find out more call in the shop or ring 01422 222760. They would also appreciate gifts of goods to go in a Christmas hamper which will be raffled.