Groom-to-be wins his dream car along with £10k

Brighouse man Mark Denby has claimed a Mercedes A45AMG muscle car as well as a boot-full of cash.

The 28-year-old had been thinking about changing his car in the New Year and couldn’t believe his eyes when the Best of the best.com, BOTB, team rolled up to his house in Calderdale with the £40,000 car.

Mark, an international sales manager for a furniture company, was also delighted to win the cash, which he plans to put towards his wedding and honeymoon next year.

He said: “I’m still speechless! I came back from playing golf and I saw this blur of colour through the door – so I wondered what that was.

“To win this car just makes my Christmas and it’s certainly an upgrade on my Seat Ibiza!

“My fiancée was in on the surprise – when she took the call yesterday I did wonder why she was grinning from ear to ear…well now I know.”

BOTB boss, Will Hindmarch, said: “It’s always special to hand over the keys to someone’s dream car but more so during this special time of year,” said Will.

“That Mark is getting married and plans to put some money towards his big day makes it even more heart-warming.

“We’ve had a great year making people’s dreams come true. We cannot wait to make it a memorable 2017.”

Half of all customers play online at www.botb.com, where you can also see Mark’s reaction to his win.