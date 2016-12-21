Good Times: The Shepherds Arms celebrates a great year

Had an end of year catch up with Karl Rowley at The Shepherds Arms, Cowcliffe. He and brother Michael, who have successfully worked pubs from Scholes to Rasrick, celebrated three years at the pub mid-November with a huge party that saw the pub packed to the rafters!

As they head into their fourth Christmas at the pub, a member of the ABV Brighouse and District Games League, things aren’t winding down for the busy landlords and chefs!

Unfortunately, Michael has been ill and we wish him a speedy recovery, but in the meantime brother Karl is putting on not only his chef’s hat but landlord, host and chief bottle washer as he juggles front and back of house!

“It’s all a bit crazy at the minute but the pub is just going from strength to strength,” added Karl.

The pub has been catering for small Christmas parties besides running a Festive Menu and the normal menu. They held a Christmas party night on December 3rd with a DJ which was also well received.

Also selling Real Ales alongside a well-stocked bar, they have from the Bradfield Brewery festive ale Belgium Blue which is actually purple in colour but blue is the name as it contains blueberries.

“It’s always a popular pint when we have it on at Christmas,” said Karl.

Christmas Day in the restaurant is fully booked, however Karl informed they do still have a few spaces for Boxing Day.

Throughout the rest of the month they will be serving the normal menu apart from New Year’s Eve which is also booked up but has a five course meal and disco on offer.

Every Wednesday is quiz night with Play Your Cards Right and on Christmas Eve there is a quiz from 6.15pm.

“We have a nice winter floral display outside the pub and we are already looking at our now popular Summer baskets which get bigger and better every year, ” added Karl.

Shears at Halifax Road Hightown.

Phil Ward, who has moved to the Shears at Halifax Road, Hightown, from the Red Rooster at Brookfoot, would like to see clientele from the Junction Inn, Rastrick and the Red Rooster popping in if they are passing.

“I am only four minutes by car from the `Mad Mile’ at Clifton and there is all manner of things planned for the pub. There will be major refurbishment and I am going to, as I did at the Junction, introduce a good range of real ales which, obviously, I kept up at the Red Rooster because that is a permanent fixture for the best in real ale ales in the Brighouse and west Yorkshire area for that matter.

“I will be bedding in over the Christmas period but on New Year’s Eve I am bringing in to the Shears one of the best acoustic acts there is, Matthew Farrington.

The George

Matt and his team at the George would like to wish all their customers a very Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year and to thank everyone for their support this year, which has been fantastic especially following the pub’s refurb back in August!

This Friday they have live music with Empress starting at 8pm! On Christmas Eve they have a festive disco and karaoke with Derek from 5pm and on Christmas Day the pub will be open from 11am until 3pm, and the first 50 customers through the door will receive a drinks voucher.

There are great drinks prices as usual with Carling still at £1.95 a pint and Smoothflow from £1.80! They also have a good deal on Rekorderling Cider with three bottles for just £6! On Boxing Day they have DJ Derek on again and throughout the festive period all live sport will be shown on the pub’s 10 big screens.

The Junction

This Friday evening at The Junction, Natalie has a virtual DJ playing all night long plus over the Christmas period they have a local DJ playing all the top Christmas songs, a competition for the worst Christmas jumper and a chance to win a £50 bar tab on Christmas Eve.

The pub is open on Christmas Day 12 - 2.30pm.

All through Christmas the pub will be open from 12 every day and they have big plans for the New Year, more next week!